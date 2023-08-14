Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash

GRATIOT Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Alcohol and or drugs are believed to be a factor in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 in the 10000 block of N. Warner Road in Gratiot County’s Seville Township.

Deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. The investigation showed a 49-year-old Shepherd man was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by an SUV that was driven by a 28-year-old Elwell man, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested a man for the crash, and they believe drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.

