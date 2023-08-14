Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Alcohol and or drugs are believed to be a factor in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 in the 10000 block of N. Warner Road in Gratiot County’s Seville Township.

Deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. The investigation showed a 49-year-old Shepherd man was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by an SUV that was driven by a 28-year-old Elwell man, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested a man for the crash, and they believe drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.

Read next:
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Jordan DeMay
Perry begins storm debris cleanup following EF-1 tornado
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Perry residents advised to watch for scammers looking to profit from storm damage cleanup
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Much quieter weekend ahead, great viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower peak.
Soybean plant
Crops rotting: Too much rain harming soybean growth

Latest News

Vassar Public Schools returned to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 14.
Vassar students head back to school
The 55th Saginaw African Cultural Festival began Aug. 11. A step show performance took place on...
Community shows up for Saginaw African Cultural Festival
There was plenty to see and do on the last day of the Saginaw African Cultural Festival Sunday,...
Saginaw African Cultural Festival busy on last day
Pilots eject; jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show
Two pilots recovering after incident at Michigan airshow