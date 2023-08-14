Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo captures likely tornado on I-69 just east of Perry.
Damage reported following tornado warning for parts of mid-Michigan
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
A state of emergency has been declared for the City of Perry after likely tornado.
City of Perry declares state of emergency after storm
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and viewing Friday night is poor while Saturday night...
Popular summer meteor shower reaches peak intensity this weekend
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Much quieter weekend ahead, great viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower peak.

Latest News

(CNN, KGMB, KHNL, STATE OF HAWAII, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, TWITTER.COM, FEMA, ALAN DICKAR, TMX,...
Recovery efforts continue after Hawaii fires as death toll reaches 93
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69