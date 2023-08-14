Chronic Absenteeism remains at a high for Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Chronic absenteeism continues to remain at a high for Michigan schools. That’s why schools are making efforts to ensure students are staying in the classroom.

It’s an issue that school districts are battling while keeping a positive mindset. The State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice says the data is consistent with students not getting enough instruction.

“Students need more instructional time, especially vulnerable students such as those who are economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, and English learners,” he added.

According to the State Department of Education, in the 2021- 2022 school year, 38.5% of students were chronically absent. That’s about a 20 percent increase from previous years which showed 19.7%.

Holt Superintendent David Hornak says they’ll do whatever it takes to make a difference in the lives of their students.

“It’s our hope that they’re proactively reaching out to families to attempt to remove barriers that may prevent a student from attending school each day,” said Hornak. “Those barriers could be and come in the form of transportation barriers.”

He added during employee orientation, they’re asking everyone to create a sense of belonging for all students.

When students miss a considerable amount of school, that’s when the Ingham County Truancy Court steps in. Judge Morgan Cole works with students and families dealing with absenteeism.

She says sometimes it may be too late when students get sent to truancy court, but education is imperative.

“At the end of the day education is the biggest security and it’s the one equalization tool that we have to put us all on an even playing field,” said Morgan Cole.

That’s why Hornak says they take a positive approach when students are missing school.

“If we don’t see a student for a couple days rather than coming at a punitive mindset to say, where have you been? It should be more like boy, it’s great to see you welcome back,” said Hornak.

Schools across Mid-Michigan are starting school as early as this week. With preparations underway, schools are making sure it’s a welcoming and positive environment for every student.

