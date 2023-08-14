Cleanup crews, community working around the clock after Perry tornado

PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) – Cleanup efforts are still ongoing in Perry due to a tornado that ran through the town Friday night.

There’s not much left of a Department of Public Works (DPW) building after an EF-1 tornado hit on Friday night, Aug. 11.

Crews are continuing their cleanup efforts, which is something they said will take weeks if not months.

“We’re out here just finally getting our eyes on the damage to the DPW building. It’s been hectic the last few days to say the least,” said Michael Lehman, a firefighter and paramedic with Perry Fire Rescue.

There are trees, debris, and a few bent poles at Perry City Hall as a result of Friday’s tornado.

“Our pavilion at the Veterans Memorial Park by city hall has been brought to the ground because it was looking precarious and looked like it would fall. So, that’s taped off as well, so please don’t go into that area. You can certainly come look at it if you want,” said Sue Hammond, the mayor of Perry.

If you’re wondering why a tornado siren didn’t go off Friday, Lehman said that’s because the siren pole was the first thing the tornado hit.

“We have a radio that we use to activate the sirens. By the time we saw a signal on that radio, the siren behind us here was already on the ground. The radio receiver was knocked out and that’s really what gets the ball rolling for the other sirens in the township, actually the one located across the park here, to activate,” he explained.

One resident said he is just grateful that nobody was hurt.

A resident of Perry recalled his experience with the tornado that tore through Perry on Friday, Aug. 11.

“Before we could grab the handle to our tornado shelter, it just got silent. Everything just stopped. It seemed like it was less than five minutes,” said Charles Johnson, a resident of Perry.

He said it was a normal Friday night, and he had gotten off work not too long before and was enjoying a little family time.

“And my fiancé looked out the window and said the trampoline just came up and buckle over a little bit and all the poles were bent down. I looked away and then her head shot up and she said it’s gone. I looked out it was gone,” Johnson said.

He said it was at that point he knew something was wrong.

“Kind of figured it was more than just high winds,” he said,

That thought prompted him and his family to head to the basement to shelter.

“Scooped up my daughter, ran down to the basement and it just slowly got dark with all the tress falling around the house. You could hear all the tress cracking, stuff hitting the windows,” he said.

This is the seventh tornado to hit the state of Michigan this year, and the second in mid-Michigan.

But for Perry, it’s the seventh to hit the community in history, which is a lot for a small town.

“But I’ve never seen it like this. This was like, there’s no words to really describe,” he said.

Businesses and community members have been working around the clock the past few days doing whatever they can to help.

Meijer is donating water to those in need.

“Kind of fantastic, the community came together,” he said.

The mayor also said she is grateful for everyone who has helped lend a hand.

“We just really appreciate what everyone has done for the community. And I applaud the community for stepping right up and helping each other. They’ve been great,” Hammond said.

However, Johnson said he’s most grateful for everyone’s safety.

“We could’ve lost a lot of things, but we had each other, and that’s really all that mattered,” he said.

Water and yard cleaning tools are available outside of city hall for anyone who needs them.

