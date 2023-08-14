Community shows up for Saginaw African Cultural Festival

There was plenty to see and do on the last day of the Saginaw African Cultural Festival Sunday, Aug. 13.
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There was plenty to see and do on the last day of the Saginaw African Cultural Festival Sunday, Aug. 13.

It was the 55th year of the longest-running African cultural festival in the country, and the community supported all three days by showing up in large numbers.

On Sunday, people were able to participate in an African drum circle, a painting experience, a Kuumba lecture, board games, and more.

There was a silent auction to benefit diabetes awareness that featured donated works from Black artists.

Children stayed busy in the Charles McNair Booker T. Washington Foundation Children’s Tent.

Sunday saw gospel music soloists Tosha Parker and Nakaja Reed take the stage in front of a riveted audience.

Kingdom Life Ministries, Aldridge Sisters, Terl-Frazier, James Ownes and the Family, Soulliloquy63, and Hurley Coleman and Friends were some of the artists who lit up the stage.

This year’s theme was Kuumba, which is all about creativity and a principle of Kwanzaa.

It was showcased during the closing ceremony with dancing, poetry, and a live art display.

One woman shared her artwork with TV5, something deeply personal to her because it memorializes her son who died in December last year, and her journey through chemotherapy.

“At first I said I would never sell it because this is my hair from when I had cancer...and this picture [of her son], then I said wait a minute, this could help other mothers. It doesn’t have to be that their son got killed. They could’ve died like mine did,” Fefe Green said.

People could also take advantage of important resources for things like lupus awareness, mental health awareness, registering to vote, education, and more.

Elisse Ramey was one of the event’s emcees.

Read next:
Vassar Public Schools head back to school today
The district is once again using ZeroEyes Inc. AI gun detection technology. The software was...
Friday’s EF-1 marks 7th tornado to hit Perry since 1920
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Davison Football Feels Confident Heading into the 2023 Season
Davison Football Feels Confident Heading into the 2023 Season.
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Much quieter weekend ahead, great viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower peak.
Soybean plant
Crops rotting: Too much rain harming soybean growth

Latest News

There was plenty to see and do on the last day of the Saginaw African Cultural Festival Sunday,...
Saginaw African Cultural Festival busy on last day
Pilots eject; jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show
Two pilots recovering after incident at Michigan airshow
Text FIRERELIEF to 51555
Ways to help Hawaii wildfire victims
Two members of a global sextortion ring are accused of targeting more than 100 victims and...
Two Nigerian men brought to Michigan to face sextortion charges