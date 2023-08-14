Community shows up for Saginaw African Cultural Festival

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There was plenty to see and do on the last day of the Saginaw African Cultural Festival Sunday, Aug. 13.

It was the 55th year of the longest-running African cultural festival in the country, and the community supported all three days by showing up in large numbers.

On Sunday, people were able to participate in an African drum circle, a painting experience, a Kuumba lecture, board games, and more.

There was a silent auction to benefit diabetes awareness that featured donated works from Black artists.

Children stayed busy in the Charles McNair Booker T. Washington Foundation Children’s Tent.

Sunday saw gospel music soloists Tosha Parker and Nakaja Reed take the stage in front of a riveted audience.

Kingdom Life Ministries, Aldridge Sisters, Terl-Frazier, James Ownes and the Family, Soulliloquy63, and Hurley Coleman and Friends were some of the artists who lit up the stage.

This year’s theme was Kuumba, which is all about creativity and a principle of Kwanzaa.

It was showcased during the closing ceremony with dancing, poetry, and a live art display.

One woman shared her artwork with TV5, something deeply personal to her because it memorializes her son who died in December last year, and her journey through chemotherapy.

“At first I said I would never sell it because this is my hair from when I had cancer...and this picture [of her son], then I said wait a minute, this could help other mothers. It doesn’t have to be that their son got killed. They could’ve died like mine did,” Fefe Green said.

People could also take advantage of important resources for things like lupus awareness, mental health awareness, registering to vote, education, and more.

Elisse Ramey was one of the event’s emcees.

