Davison Football Feels Confident Heading into the 2023 Season.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Davison bounced back last season with a 8-1 record, making the playoffs after missing it the previous year for the first time since 2014.

They were able to make it to the District Finals, but their season would come to an end there.

The team feels confident coming into this season with seven offensive and six defensive starters returning.

The will have a challenge to being the season at the Gridiron Classic at Atwood Stadium in Flint as they will take in the last years division two state champions, De La Salle.

But, For this team,, they have one goal on their mind and to be the best, you need to beat the best.

“They love the game. They’re excited to play and they know exactly what it’s going to take week one to play in a game against considerably one of the best programs in the state of Michigan in Warren De La Salle. They won the last two division two state titles and been to four out of the last six.” said Jake Weingartz, Davison head coach. “They know what it’s going to take. They know we have to have intensity and physicality day in and day out.”

“We got one goal, every single year. That’s not to win a league title or any of that. We want to make it back to Ford Field and win it. Our offseason are always way harder than the season,” said Jayden Lockhard, Davison junior defensive tackle.

