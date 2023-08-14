Eric Mays suspended from city council meetings again

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County judge reinstated the suspension against Flint City Councilman Eric Mays.

According to Mays’ legal team, the judge dissolved the temporary injunctive relief that allowed him to attend and vote at council committee meetings last week.

Mays was suspended by the council until September first for his behavior and using profanity at a meeting last month.

