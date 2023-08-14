Former Genesee Co. reserve deputy sentenced to prison for sexual assault

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former volunteer Genesee County sheriff’s reserve deputy and Westwood Heights School Board member has been sentenced to prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 69-year-old Marshall Grear, of Flint, was convicted of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct related to events that occurred from 2005 through 2018 involving a single victim.

The 67-year-old is facing 5 felonies, all connected to accusations he sexually abused a victim younger than 13.
The 67-year-old is facing 5 felonies, all connected to accusations he sexually abused a victim younger than 13.(Courtesy of the Genesee County Jail)

One of those five counts relates to a period when the victim was under 13-years-old and two of the counts occurred when the victim was between 13 and 16-years-old, Leyton said.

The incidents came to light after the victim moved out of state as an adult and was able to disclose to a relative what had happened dating all the way back to 2005, according to Leyton.

Grear has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. He received credit for 73 days already served.

