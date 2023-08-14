Former Genesee Co. reserve deputy sentenced to prison for sexual assault

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former volunteer Genesee County sheriff’s reserve deputy and Westwood Heights School Board member has been sentenced to prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 69-year-old Marshall Grear, of Flint, was convicted of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct related to events that occurred from 2005 through 2018 involving a single victim.

The 67-year-old is facing 5 felonies, all connected to accusations he sexually abused a victim younger than 13. (Courtesy of the Genesee County Jail)

One of those five counts relates to a period when the victim was under 13-years-old and two of the counts occurred when the victim was between 13 and 16-years-old, Leyton said.

The incidents came to light after the victim moved out of state as an adult and was able to disclose to a relative what had happened dating all the way back to 2005, according to Leyton.

Related: Prosecutor: Jury finds former Genesee Co. reserve deputy guilty of criminal sexual conduct

Grear has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. He received credit for 73 days already served.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.