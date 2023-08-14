Freeland Falcons conditioning, prepping for upcoming football season

The high school football season kicks off next week, and the Freeland Falcons are getting ready.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school football season kicks off next week, and the Freeland Falcons are getting ready.

The Falcons are coming off of a strong 8-3 season where they made the playoffs for the 16th straight year. Of their three losses last year, two of them came against state championship contenders Frankenmuth and Goodrich.

The Goodrich Martians defeated Freeland by just one point for a district title. With that close loss still fresh in their minds, the big focus for the Falcons has been their conditioning.

This year’s Freeland team looks to bring the same intensity through all four quarters so they can make an even deeper postseason run in 2023.

“We have a lot of people playing both ways so I think it’s really important that our conditioning is on point. Just make sure we’re firing on all cylinders and everyone’s working together,” said Sam Talaga, a senior and linebacker/fullback.

Ty Fournier, also a senior and a running back/cornerback, said they need to keep up the intensity.

“Last year’s team was hard working. We always pushed each other. We’re hopefully bringing that into this year too,” Fournier said.

Freeland’s head football coach Kevin Townsend said this season is the last chance some of the team members will have to play with each other.

“So we’re right there, right on the cusp, and they’re staying hungry,” he said. “These seniors grasp the concept that this is it. You know we probably have maybe four or five kids that are going to be playing on Saturday mornings, but they realize that they’re not going to be playing together. They’re going to be playing with a new band of brothers, so this is their last hurrah and they want to fight and get farther than we got last year.”

