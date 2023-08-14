Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Anglers, swimmers, and other water recreation fans may catch a glimpse of the common, but rarely seen, freshwater jellyfish in Michigan lakes and streams.

Freshwater jellyfish (Craspedacusta sowerbyi) are not a true jellyfish, since they have a membrane called velum that true jellyfish do not have, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said, adding despite the difference, the appearance and movement of freshwater jellyfish mimic those of a true jellyfish.

Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently spotted in lakes in the late summer and early fall.(Greg Lashbrook, PolkaDotPerch.com)

According to the DNR, they are not native to Michigan or North America and are believed to be native to China and Asia, however freshwater jellyfish have been found throughout most of North America for over a century. They are considered to be a nonharmful member of Michigan’s aquatic community.

In 1933, freshwater jellyfish were first documented in the Huron River in southeast Michigan, the DNR said, adding they can now be found in most Michigan lakes and streams.

They are more frequently spotted in lakes in the late summer and early fall.

“These are the sightings that often trigger calls to local DNR offices from curious spotters who have caught the rare glimpse of the invertebrate,” said Tim Cwalinski, the DNR’s northern Lake Huron manager.

Cwalinski said while they do have stinging cells, freshwater jellyfish cannot sting due to their tiny size and are not harmful to humans. He also said it’s unlikely they could consume enough zooplankton to negatively compete with fish.

Freshwater jellyfish are polymorphic, which means there are multiple forms of the same entity within a population, according to the DNR.

The DNR said the jellyfish life cycle follows these steps:

  • Jellyfish spend winter in bodies of water in a podocyst resting stage.
  • As conditions become more favorable, like during spring, the podocysts develop into polyps and continue the life cycle with asexual reproduction.
  • By late summer polyps develop into the medusa stage, which most resembles a free-swimming jellyfish. 
    • Jellyfish in this stage take an umbrella-shaped form and can range in size from a penny to a quarter.
    • This life stage is visible to the human eye.
Read next:
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zachary Alan Edwards
Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Deadly crash
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Jordan DeMay

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw
Monday evening will see more rain moving in.
Widespread rain returns later on Monday, ponding possible

Latest News

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Vassar Public Schools returned to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 14.
Vassar students head back to school
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
The 55th Saginaw African Cultural Festival began Aug. 11. A step show performance took place on...
Community shows up for Saginaw African Cultural Festival