Friday’s EF-1 marks 7th tornado to hit Perry since 1920

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The National Weather Service office in Detroit has released its official survey results and final rating of the tornado that ripped through downtown Perry on Friday evening.

The Weather Service survey found that

“The tornado touched down three miles west of Perry around Beardslee Rd, just south of W. Britton Rd, and initially traveled through Ruess Rd and Boulder Ln, where downed trees and fallen large tree limbs were observed. The tornado then intensified as it entered into the city of Perry. Damage located around the intersection of Polly St and Lamb St and southeast into the intersection of 2nd St and Washington St consisted of large uprooted trees, sheared large tree limbs, major roofing damage to several outbuildings, and shingle/siding damage to some residential homes. These locations observed a peak wind around 95 mph with a tornado width of around 430 yards. The tornado then weakened while entering the vicinity of Washington and 2nd St where downed large tree limbs were observed, before lifting just east of this location.”

Perry Tornado Damage Path (WNEM)

Many folks saw the tornado from I-69 as it marched its way into west Perry.

A funnel cloud was spotted over Perry, Michigan on Aug. 11, 2023. (WILX)

Some views of damage left around Perry after the tornado. A full gallery of photos can be found here!

Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023 (WNEM)

As the tornado entered the west side of town between 7:57-7:59 PM, the First Alert Pinpoint Doppler picked up tight rotation near & a debris signature just outside of downtown. These radar images from 7:58 PM show the tornado ongoing and heading right for Perry. In the first image, our ‘Rotation Tracker’ the tornado signature is the tight red and green area just west of Perry - this is a couplet of tight tornadic rotation in the winds. The second image is our ‘Debris Tracker’, this can show us where tornadic debris may be being lofted -- we can see that in small region of brighter colors just west of Perry.

August, 2023 Perry Michigan Tornado Radar (WNEM)

August, 2023 Perry Michigan Tornado Radar (WNEM)

Lets investigate some Mid-Michigan tornado history for the Perry area!

Throughout the entire period of record, which goes back roughly to 1800 for Mid-Michigan, the Perry area and southern Shiawassee County as a whole, seem to be a rather common area for tornadoes.

Many weaker (E)F-0s & 1s have occurred in this area but so have numerous stronger (E)F-2s and even a few violent F3s & F4s. The town of Perry itself has experienced many tornadoes since the late 40s.

In fact, since 1950 (the official NOAA period of record start), Shiawassee has recorded the second most tornadoes out of any Mid-Michigan county, 2nd only to Genesee which has the highest in the state!

Perry Tornado History (WNEM)

Perry Tornado History (WNEM)

