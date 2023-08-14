Genesee Co. Animal Control closed due to parvo

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control is closed due to a positive parvo case.

The shelter said it will be closed until Tuesday, Aug. 22 for deep cleaning to ensure the safety of the animals in its care.

It said dogs under the age of 6-months-old, compromised dogs, and dogs that are unvaccinated for parvo are at the highest risk.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and we appreciate your patience and understanding while we have our animals’ best interest as our top priority,” the shelter said.

If anyone has questions, the shelter asks to send a message on its Facebook page or to call 810-732-1660 ext. 3 for the front desk or ext. 2 for dispatch. As a reminder, the shelter said dispatch handles animal welfare concerns.

“We will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 22 at noon and with this, we will be having a huge waived adoption fee special,” the shelter said.

The shelter said it is already at capacity and due to the closure, it cannot move any animals through adoptions.

This makes the third closure in 2023 for a parvo outbreak at Genesee County Animal Control.

