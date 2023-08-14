Michigan DNR hosts second free ORV weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the DNR said ORV trails in Upper Michigan will see an uptick of 25 to 30 percent of users. This is the second fee ORV weekend of the summer.

There are 1,500 miles of ORV routes and trails across Upper Michigan. This weekend, you can ride any of them for free.

“The idea behind it is to get people out and enjoy the trails with the hopes that they further that opportunity and use the trails in the future and buy the trail pass,” said Ron Yesney, Michigan DNR U.P. Trails Coordinator.

Yesney said after the first free weekend in June, more riders purchased trail passes. A pass costs about $30 annually. Yesney said a combination of new and experienced riders will be on the trails this weekend.

“We had a lot of people from Indiana at our last free weekend,” Yesney said. “We also had some folks come up from Wisconsin to come up and try out Michigan trails.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt has a warning of caution for riders this weekend.

“With the free weekend, we will have our Special Operations team out on the trails, looking specifically for people who may be driving too fast or a little too dangerous,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt said up to four officers will be patrolling ORV trails across Marquette County, which is an increase from the typical two special operations officers.

“We are asking people to use common sense,” Zyburt said.

While both Yesney and Zyburt look forward to ORV trails seeing more riders, they urge anyone taking advantage of the free weekend to enjoy cautiously.

