Michigan DNR hosts second free ORV weekend

There are 1,500 miles of ORV routes and trails across Upper Michigan. This weekend, you can ride any of them for free.
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR/David Kenyon; ATV trail riding between Champion and Big Bay,...
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR/David Kenyon; ATV trail riding between Champion and Big Bay, Marquette Co. (WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the DNR said ORV trails in Upper Michigan will see an uptick of 25 to 30 percent of users. This is the second fee ORV weekend of the summer.

There are 1,500 miles of ORV routes and trails across Upper Michigan. This weekend, you can ride any of them for free.

“The idea behind it is to get people out and enjoy the trails with the hopes that they further that opportunity and use the trails in the future and buy the trail pass,” said Ron Yesney, Michigan DNR U.P. Trails Coordinator.

Yesney said after the first free weekend in June, more riders purchased trail passes. A pass costs about $30 annually. Yesney said a combination of new and experienced riders will be on the trails this weekend.

“We had a lot of people from Indiana at our last free weekend,” Yesney said. “We also had some folks come up from Wisconsin to come up and try out Michigan trails.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt has a warning of caution for riders this weekend.

“With the free weekend, we will have our Special Operations team out on the trails, looking specifically for people who may be driving too fast or a little too dangerous,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt said up to four officers will be patrolling ORV trails across Marquette County, which is an increase from the typical two special operations officers.

“We are asking people to use common sense,” Zyburt said.

While both Yesney and Zyburt look forward to ORV trails seeing more riders, they urge anyone taking advantage of the free weekend to enjoy cautiously.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Liberty Bridge toll rates
Bay City Bridge Partners to hold community event for bridge progress
The rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. by the hospital on Columbus.
McLaren Bay workers set to rally Wednesday for better work conditions
A Central Michigan University student died Monday afternoon from an undetermined medical...
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death