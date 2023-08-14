Mostly quiet overnight, widespread rain Monday & Monday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few more sprinkles will be possible at times overnight but the overall story will be a quiet overnight period with increasing clouds.

Rain showers will be possible to start the day in our northern counties with likely drier conditions across the Thumb, Tri-Cities and southern counties. With time through the afternoon rain chances should increase. Rain chances will be highest Monday evening and overnight through early Tuesday. Heavier steady rain is expected at times through this evening-overnight time frame, so the bulk of our rain will come during this time.

Rain will be off and on to start, likely becoming more steady into the evening hours. Rain totals be range of a half inch up to just over 1″, depending on how steady the rain will end up being for us. Due to so much rain across Mid-Michigan in the last month, even though we wont pick up too much rain, there simply just isn’t anywhere for this rain to go. Thus, ponding in low-lying areas is expected Monday night for a few areas.

Temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s Monday with gloomy and breezy conditions (winds from the ENE 10-15mph with gusts up to 20 mph) making it feel very fall like!

Rain will eventually move out of Mid-Michigan later in the day Tuesday giving way to a pleasant Tuesday evening and a nice Wednesday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

