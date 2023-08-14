Perry begins storm debris cleanup following EF-1 tornado

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - Cleanup efforts continue in Perry as trees, power lines and debris still litter the streets and people’s yards, while buildings are heavily damaged.

Background: National Weather Service confirms tornado in Perry

The biggest priority for people in Perry Monday is to have any debris they want to be collected on their curbs. The city’s public works department will be coming around on Aug. 14 to collect the storm debris.

Perry City Hall is just one of the many building damages in the city. Despite the amount of damage throughout the city, no injuries were reported.

Since the storm, the community has banded together, helping one another in any way possible.

“I’ve ran into several people out here just cleaning up who are just out to help, so it’s just great to know that in this day and age, there are still tons of people out here who just want to get out work and help others. So it’s just awesome,” said Lewis Hanft from Lou’s Cutting Edge Tree Service.

While the city wants any debris to the curb, they also are asking the community to pack their patience. It’s a big effort for the city to collect all the debris.

Despite the massive amounts of debris, many residents believe they were lucky it wasn’t worse.

Perry tornado coverage:

