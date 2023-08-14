Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man considered armed and dangerous.
Zachary Alan Edwards, 20, is wanted for multiple charges including first-degree murder, arson, and felony firearm, according to Crime Stoppers.
He is 5′5″, weighs 130 pounds, and is believed to be in the Flint area.
To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or visit its website.
Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to felony arrest can earn you a cash reward up to $1,000.
