Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man considered armed and dangerous.

Zachary Alan Edwards, 20, is wanted for multiple charges including first-degree murder, arson, and felony firearm, according to Crime Stoppers.

Zachary Alan Edwards (Crime Stoppers)

He is 5′5″, weighs 130 pounds, and is believed to be in the Flint area.

To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or visit its website.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to felony arrest can earn you a cash reward up to $1,000.

