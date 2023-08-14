Rain moves in tonight, flood watch in place for parts of Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pretty smooth start to the week up to this point, but rain is starting to return to the area early this evening.

That rain will be a nuisance in our forecast for the next 24 hours as an area of low pressure slowly moves off to the east. While most of the area should get a worry-free rain, there are parts of the area under a Flood Watch tonight and tomorrow.

For more specific information for those counties, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

As of 5:30 PM, rain is starting to move into areas along US-127, and that rain will gradually spread eastward through the evening. Most of the area should see some rain by 8-9 PM. Severe weather is not expected tonight (wind, hail, etc.), but heavy rain is a possibility, especially the farther south you go in our area toward Flint.

Currently, the Flood Watch is in place for Genesee and Shiawassee counties until 4 PM on Tuesday. Rainfall totals could fall between 1-3″ by the time all is said and done Tuesday.

The excessive rainfall outlook does include southern sections in a Slight Risk for flash flooding. (WNEM)

These areas are also included in the Excessive Rainfall Outlook, which measures our risk for flash flooding. Areas north of Flint are also included in the Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall, which is slightly less than the Flint area.

Rain is expected to be widespread overnight. (WNEM)

Rain will linger all night long, so plan on rain for your morning commute on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s for most areas, with a northeast wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Lows tonight are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Rain is still expected to be ongoing for many on Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Rain will be most likely on Tuesday morning, with chances dropping off from northwest to southeast through the day. Most of the area should be done with rain by early afternoon, before that in areas like Houghton Lake and Mount Pleasant, with the southeastern sections like the Thumb and eastern I-69 areas being the last to dry out.

Rain should be tapering off by early Tuesday afternoon for most areas. (WNEM)

Those who clear soonest will have a chance to sneak in some late day sun, with skies continuing to clear into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable, with those to the south possibly exceeding 1″, while those in the far north like Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, etc. possibly coming in around 0.25″ or less

Rain should be over for just about everyone by Tuesday evening. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler, with a mix of 60s and 70s. Winds will remain out of a northeasterly direction around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Projected rainfall amounts through 8 PM Tuesday. The heaviest amounts are expected in our southern areas. (WNEM)

Lows on Tuesday night will settle in the very pleasant 50s.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the 60s and 70s. (WNEM)

