Widespread rain returns later on Monday, ponding possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The next round of widespread rain makes a return to Mid-Michigan today. Our heaviest rainfall will be in our southern row of counties, but also during the evening and overnight hours. The main concern with this rain is that our water table is already very high with the ground being so saturated, so there isn’t much ground left for the rain to actually soak into. If you have a sump pump, make sure it’s clicking on properly and make sure your gutters are flowing properly, pointing away from your foundation heading into the evening.

Today

Clouds have already been migrating in from the southwest this morning, the low itself that is bringing the rain continues to spin over southern Minnesota. The bus stops are in good shape this morning as Vassar Public Schools gets back into session again! We expect temperatures to be around 60 degrees at sunrise with highs eventually into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. A northeast wind will pick up with speeds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Isolated showers will be possible near Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and Alma starting at 3 PM, but larger swaths of rain won’t start to pick up until closer to 4 to 5 PM. After this point, rain will just continue to overspread the area.

Just after sundown we see rain continuing to move in. Out of everybody though, our northern counties are the likeliest to see the least amount of rain and frequency of showers.

Tonight

The scattered rain will continue overnight as the low passes nearly right overhead. Lows will fall to around 60, staying slightly on the milder side just because of all of the cloud coverage. The breezy northeast wind will continue with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday

Showers are going to linger into the morning hours Tuesday. Most rain activity will try to wrap up by noon, but a few showers could linger even into the early afternoon as well. By the evening though, the rain will definitely be over.

When rain is completely wrapped up, totals will range from 0.5″ to 1″. There will be some locally higher 1″+ totals near Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer. As mentioned towards the beginning of the forecast above, minor flooding will be our main concern just with how saturated the ground is.

Highs will stay in the lower 70s again as the wind starts to turn ever so slightly to the north northeast, but it will maintain speeds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday is dry before another round of rain Thursday, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a look!

