Bay City Bridge Partners to hold community event for bridge progress

Bay City Bridge Partners are expected to answer questions at a public meeting.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) is set to host a community connections event on Tuesday, Aug. 15, to give updates on the Liberty and Independence Bridges.

The organization is inviting residents to join them in the lower lobby level of City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. BCBP’s team will give updates to Liberty Bridge tolling and the construction progress on Independence Bridge and answer any questions.

There’s also an important reminder for drivers with a BC-PASS account. Two types of accounts are offered, a pre-paid option and pay-as-you-go. If you use pre-paid, $25 is needed in initial funds with a $10 minimum balance and a $25 minimum replenishment. Users also can explore the option of increasing those amounts based on expected usage.

For pay-as-you-go funding, there is no initial funding required. Usage will be deducted from the payment method saved to your BC-PASS account. Bay City residents will default to this account, BCBP said.

BCBP also has changed its customer service center hours in response to a flow of walk-in traffic.

Monday through Thursday, the center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The $15 a month unlimited option is still coming soon, according to BCBP. The wait should be over this month. You will also get information on when to expect invoices by mail or when to expect transactions will be visible on your account.

If you have any questions, reach out to BCBP at 855-648-4330.

