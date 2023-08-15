Clearing out for Wednesday, another healthy rain Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a slow process with our Tuesday rain, but things are finally starting to wind down this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms brought some healthy rain totals to much of the TV5 viewing area late Monday night and today. Thankfully severe weather did not occur, but certainly a rain that could cause some nuisance issues as the ground was pretty well saturated already.

We do get a nice break as we go into Wednesday, but if you had some issues with this rain, know that there could be another problematic round on Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

While the last of the showers may last a little bit longer (as of 5:30 PM), we don’t expect it to be too much longer. Even the showers that still remain are showing signs of dying out. Track any remaining rain with our Interactive Radar.

Skies are already clearing in many places and should continue clearing this evening and overnight. That clearing should allow for a very pleasant night and lead to a beautiful Wednesday, but will likely lead to some areas of fog overnight, some of which could be locally dense.

Low temperatures will settle in the 50s tonight, possibly a few 40s. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s tonight, with 40s not out of the question in our coolest areas.

Wednesday

Skies should clear out nicely after any morning fog, with mostly sunny to completely sunny skies expected for the middle of the workweek. We’re not concerned about any wet weather for Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s. (WNEM)

Highs should warm back up into the 70s and low 80s thanks to a switch to a southwesterly wind. That wind should be sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Quiet conditions will continue into Wednesday evening and most of the overnight, though there will likely be increasing clouds toward daybreak Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday

Rain is expected to move back in later Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Although Thursday’s rain should move through much more quickly, there is a chance for another healthy round of rainfall as a cold front brings another round of showers and storms to the area. While we will get some better data on Wednesday, early projections show the potential of another 0.50 to 1.00″ of rain.

Rain is expected to still be present Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

Currently, we expect most storms to stay below severe weather criteria, but we’re currently under a Marginal Risk (isolated severe storms) for most of the area on Thursday, suggesting that possibility isn’t zero. Much of that threat will depend on the timing of the cold front, and if we do see things come together just right, damaging wind is expected to be the main issue.

The last of the showers may still be moving out early Thursday evening. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will be cooler, with lower and middle 70s thanks to the rain passing through.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes necessary for Thursday as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.