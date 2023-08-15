Closure planned for Independence Bridge Wednesday night

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City will be closed for a couple of hours Wednesday night.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Traffic will be detoured to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

