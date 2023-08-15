Closure planned for Independence Bridge Wednesday night

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City will be closed for a couple of hours Wednesday night.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Traffic will be detoured to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

Read next:
Bay City Bridge Partners to hold community event for bridge progress
It's at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Suicide prevention program comes to Genesee Co. schools
Advisors will then teach students to become ambassadors so they can work with classmates who...
Councilman Eric Mays attends meeting after judge reinstates suspension
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Liberty Bridge toll rates
Bay City Bridge Partners to hold community event for bridge progress
The rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. by the hospital on Columbus.
McLaren Bay workers set to rally Wednesday for better work conditions