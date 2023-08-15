Expert shares home protection tips for flooding, water damage

The rain throughout the summer has caused flooding and water damage to some homeowners, and one local expert gave tips on how you can protect your home.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All of the rain the past couple of days, and throughout the summer, has caused flooding and water damage for some homeowners.

One local expert shared home protection tips.

“Yes, we have been slammed,” said Brienne Ingersoll with Servpro.

Last month was the wettest July on record in Saginaw, and so far, August is following suit.

“You’re right. The rain, the wind, and even the hail started, I want to say early July, and we have not had much of a break,” Ingersoll said.

While we may be getting a break soon, Ingersoll said the damage is already done.

“Lots of groundwater coming in. Lots of sewer backups. Lots of sump pump failures from the inability to keep up from the rainfall,” she said.

The cleaning and restoration company’s phones have been ringing off the hook with people inquiring about storm and water damage repairs.

“We’ve got about 105 employees and that being said, we are still functioning around the clock. Of course, all of the rain and hail have come on a lot of different weekends, so our technicians who are field technicians have been out working around the clock day in day out trying to get everybody cleaned up and where they need to be to get them dried out,” Ingersoll said.

It only takes an inch of rainfall to potentially flood your home, but Ingersoll spoke about a few ways you can be proactive to protect your home.

“Check your gutter, check your chimneys, service and replace your sump pumps…getting a roof inspection can be helpful, block any and all cracks that you might find,” she said.

She said she also recommends homeowners change their sump pumps every three to five years.

Read next:
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Wynter Cole Smith
Recall language approved against Flint Councilman Eric Mays
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
Saginaw Co. mosquitos detected carrying West Nile virus
"Pool" of mosquitoes test positive by Delta County Health Department

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer
The rain throughout the summer has caused flooding and water damage to some homeowners, and one...
Saginaw expert gives tips to protect homes from flood, water damage
The students were investigating climate change's impact on biodiversity.
Local Central Michigan University students embarked on an expedition to Antarctica
Cash is on a mission to clean up our rivers.
Cash "The Conservation Kid" Daniels brings mission to Michigan