Flint City Bucks to host soccer showcase for local high schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks will welcome six local high school soccer teams to Atwood Stadium.

It’s all a part of the first Vehicle City Soccer Classic. The games are listed below.

1:00pm - Milford vs. Lake Fenton

3:00pm - Flushing vs. Carman-Ainsworth

5:00pm - Davison vs. Linden

7:15pm - Flint City vs. North York Academy

Tickets will be sold at the gates.

