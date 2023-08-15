Flint City Bucks to host soccer showcase for local high schools
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks will welcome six local high school soccer teams to Atwood Stadium.
It’s all a part of the first Vehicle City Soccer Classic. The games are listed below.
1:00pm - Milford vs. Lake Fenton
3:00pm - Flushing vs. Carman-Ainsworth
5:00pm - Davison vs. Linden
7:15pm - Flint City vs. North York Academy
Tickets will be sold at the gates.
