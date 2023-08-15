Flint City Bucks to host soccer showcase for local high schools

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks will welcome six local high school soccer teams to Atwood Stadium.

It’s all a part of the first Vehicle City Soccer Classic. The games are listed below.

1:00pm - Milford vs. Lake Fenton

3:00pm - Flushing vs. Carman-Ainsworth

5:00pm - Davison vs. Linden

7:15pm - Flint City vs. North York Academy

Tickets will be sold at the gates.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Monday evening will see more rain moving in.
Widespread rain returns later on Monday, ponding possible

Latest News

Freeland Falcons conditioning, prepping for upcoming football season
The high school football season kicks off next week, and the Freeland Falcons are getting ready.
Freeland Falcons conditioning, prepping for upcoming football season
University of Michigan
No. 2 Michigan aiming for its 1st national title since 1997 behind QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Blake Corum
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker and Michigan State hope to bounce back from a lost season marred by suspensions