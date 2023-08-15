Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department is looking for a missing person last seen about three weeks ago.

Flint police said 46-year-old Jeremy Wayne Hinton was last seen at Hurley Hospital in Flint on July 24.

Jeremy Wayne Hinton (Flint Police Department)

He is described as 5′10″ and about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue/gray eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers.

If you have any information on Hinton’s whereabouts, please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or call 911 and reference complaint number 23-901732.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.