Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department is looking for a missing person last seen about three weeks ago.
Flint police said 46-year-old Jeremy Wayne Hinton was last seen at Hurley Hospital in Flint on July 24.
He is described as 5′10″ and about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue/gray eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers.
If you have any information on Hinton’s whereabouts, please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or call 911 and reference complaint number 23-901732.
