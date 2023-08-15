‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – It’s a boy!

Ashley Olsen, one-half of the famous Olsen twins, has given birth to her first child, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Sources tell ET that Olsen, 37, gave birth to a son named Otto earlier this summer. The pregnancy was kept secret until now.

Olsen welcomed the baby with her husband Louis Eisner, 34. The couple got married in December 2022, according to People.

Olsen is best-known for sharing the role as Michelle Turner with her twin Mary-Kate on the hit series “Full House.” The twins went on to star in numerous films and became fashion industry moguls.

