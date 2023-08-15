Hawaii fires disrupt state’s busy travel industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that tourism is one of Hawaii’s busiest and most important industries, but one travel agent from Jackson in Maui says the island is not a great place to visit right now.

“I’m in the travel business so I’m certainly not trying to tell people not to come her because that’s my livelihood but we do need a pause right now,” said Always Aloha Travel agency owner Brandy Seifert.

The devastating wildfires have already left 100 people dead, becoming Hawaii’s largest natural disaster since 1960.

Seifert has been planning trips to Hawaii for customers for over 20 years. She says now is not the time for travel.

“If you have plans to come to Maui in the near future, and I would say that would be in the next few months, I would say do not go forward with your plans... the infrastructure is not ready for more people,” she said.

With the fires 85% contained in Maui and The Big Island, other islands are safe to visit, but Hawaii’s tourism authority is discouraging non-essential travel for the near future.

“Thankfully, since COVID the airlines have waived all of their change fees. So, any time you make changes to your airline reservations or cancel. Let’s start off with cancel, you have those funds for later travel. Usually, you have one year to travel -- so that gives you a pretty good amount of time,” said Seifert.

While efforts have begun to restore power and communication, its recommended that tourists wait to reach out to their Maui accommodations to cancel their reservations until communication services improve.

“A lot of the hotels are closed. They’re housing the people who need a shelter and some of their hotel employees. That’s another reason why prolonging or putting off your vacation is the best option right now.” said Seifert.

While the wildfires destroyed the entire town of Lahaina, other parts of Maui are fine, but many resorts om the island are focused on helping and taking in displaced people and first responders.

