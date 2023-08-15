Jet’s Pizza celebrates 45th anniversary with deals

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Jet’s Pizza is celebrating its 45th anniversary with deals on its signature pizzas.

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, participating Jet’s Pizza locations will offer 45 percent off all four corner pizzas and eight corner pizzas for online orders. Customers can redeem the offer with the code ANV45.

“It’s unbelievable that 45 years ago my brother Eugene and I opened the doors to that first location. He would be so proud to see where we are at today,” said John Jetts, CEO and president of Jet’s America, Inc. “We want to celebrate the past 45 years with our customers because they’re the reason we’ve been around for so long. Cheers to 45 years! We look forward to the next 45.”

