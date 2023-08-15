Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police announced that some new changes are coming to their patrol vehicles this fall.

The department posted photos on social media of a newer and more high-tech red beacon, which sits on top of the Chevy Tahoe units.

The new beacon has more lights inside, which will shine brighter and make people aware that the police are coming. The beacon has also been shortened by three inches so patrol units can enter standard garage door openings.

The new vehicles will also have synchronized flash patterns to increase officer safety during traffic stops.

