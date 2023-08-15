Northwood to welcome students, celebrate increased enrollment

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University is welcoming its largest group of new students to Midland with a “Go MAD March” on Friday, Aug. 25 in downtown Midland.

Northwood University President Kent MacDonald said the university’s incoming new student enrollment has increased over 23 percent, while many colleges are seeing a decline in enrollment.

The public is invited to help welcome the new students to the city during the Go MAD March from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“‘Go MAD’ is a phrase coined by the late Coach Pat Riepma, who inspired thousands of people before he became sick with cancer and ultimately passed away in 2015,” explained Dean of Student Affairs Andy Cripe. “While Pat is no longer with us, his mantra of ‘Go MAD’— Go Make a Difference — lives on.”

Cripe said the goal of the march is to continue building relationships between Northwood and the greater Midland community.

It’s also to help educate students and families about the different offerings in downtown Midland.

The university worked with participating businesses downtown to create passbooks students will get stamped, which they will get prizes for provided by Northwood Student Life.

The event will also include remarks by Midland Mayor Maureen Donker, and the community is invited to gather with students and parents at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn behind The H Hotel.

Friday, Aug. 25 is also move-in day at the university and kicks off the year’s Welcome Weekend, which includes a special Opening Convocation ceremony for incoming freshmen on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26

If anyone would like a free yard sign, provided by the university, to help welcome all Northwood students to Midland, click here to fill out the form.

