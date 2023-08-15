Northwood to welcome students, celebrate increased enrollment

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University is welcoming its largest group of new students to Midland with a “Go MAD March” on Friday, Aug. 25 in downtown Midland.

Northwood University President Kent MacDonald said the university’s incoming new student enrollment has increased over 23 percent, while many colleges are seeing a decline in enrollment.

The public is invited to help welcome the new students to the city during the Go MAD March from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“‘Go MAD’ is a phrase coined by the late Coach Pat Riepma, who inspired thousands of people before he became sick with cancer and ultimately passed away in 2015,” explained Dean of Student Affairs Andy Cripe. “While Pat is no longer with us, his mantra of ‘Go MAD’— Go Make a Difference — lives on.”

Cripe said the goal of the march is to continue building relationships between Northwood and the greater Midland community.

It’s also to help educate students and families about the different offerings in downtown Midland.

The university worked with participating businesses downtown to create passbooks students will get stamped, which they will get prizes for provided by Northwood Student Life.

The event will also include remarks by Midland Mayor Maureen Donker, and the community is invited to gather with students and parents at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn behind The H Hotel.

Friday, Aug. 25 is also move-in day at the university and kicks off the year’s Welcome Weekend, which includes a special Opening Convocation ceremony for incoming freshmen on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26

If anyone would like a free yard sign, provided by the university, to help welcome all Northwood students to Midland, click here to fill out the form.

Read next:
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
School districts receive funding to provide healthy school meals
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
Closure planned for Independence Bridge Wednesday night
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners to hold community event for bridge progress
Liberty Bridge toll rates

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15
Jet’s Pizza is celebrating its 45th anniversary with deals on its signature pizzas.
Jet’s Pizza celebrates 45th anniversary with deals
School districts receive funding to provide healthy school meals
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Closure planned for Independence Bridge Wednesday night