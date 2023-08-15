Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a home and fleeing, assaulting another person and a police officer, and trying to escape medical evaluation, police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Midland Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Carolina Street for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home and fled.

Upon arrival, officers could not locate the vehicle after searching the area, police said.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Eastlawn Drive for a report of a possible child neglect situation.

According to police, upon arrival, officers learned the caller, a 20-year-old man from Midland, was the suspect of the hit and run from earlier.

While investigating, it was discovered the suspect assaulted a 22-year-old man at the Eastlawn Drive address with a wooden club, police said, adding the suspect also damaged the 22-year-old’s vehicle.

The suspect was being placed under arrest and began to fight with the officers, police said, adding one officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Police said eventually the suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to the MyMichigan Emergency Room for evaluation and while there, the suspect attempted to escape. He was eventually restrained, police said.

After the evaluation, the suspect was discharged from the emergency room and was lodged at the Midland County Jail where he awaits arraignment, police said.

The child neglect incident was unfounded, according to police.

Read next:
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Wynter Cole Smith
Recall language approved against Flint Councilman Eric Mays
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
Saginaw Co. mosquitos detected carrying West Nile virus
The CDC report showed that Maricopa County had the most cases of the virus than any other...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

All of the rain the past couple of days, and throughout the summer, has caused flooding and...
Expert shares home protection tips for flooding, water damage
The rain throughout the summer has caused flooding and water damage to some homeowners, and one...
Saginaw expert gives tips to protect homes from flood, water damage
The students were investigating climate change's impact on biodiversity.
Local Central Michigan University students embarked on an expedition to Antarctica
Cash is on a mission to clean up our rivers.
Cash "The Conservation Kid" Daniels brings mission to Michigan