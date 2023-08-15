Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a home and fleeing, assaulting another person and a police officer, and trying to escape medical evaluation, police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Midland Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Carolina Street for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home and fled.

Upon arrival, officers could not locate the vehicle after searching the area, police said.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Eastlawn Drive for a report of a possible child neglect situation.

According to police, upon arrival, officers learned the caller, a 20-year-old man from Midland, was the suspect of the hit and run from earlier.

While investigating, it was discovered the suspect assaulted a 22-year-old man at the Eastlawn Drive address with a wooden club, police said, adding the suspect also damaged the 22-year-old’s vehicle.

The suspect was being placed under arrest and began to fight with the officers, police said, adding one officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Police said eventually the suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to the MyMichigan Emergency Room for evaluation and while there, the suspect attempted to escape. He was eventually restrained, police said.

After the evaluation, the suspect was discharged from the emergency room and was lodged at the Midland County Jail where he awaits arraignment, police said.

The child neglect incident was unfounded, according to police.

