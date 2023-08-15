Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Central Michigan University student died Monday afternoon from an undetermined medical condition, campus police said.

Officers from the CMU Police Department responded to a medical incident at Graduate Housing shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The CMU Police Department and the medical examiner’s office are investigating the student’s death.

“Initial indicators are of an undetermined medical condition and there were no initial signs of violence,” campus police said, adding they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

The university said support services are being made available to anyone impacted by this incident.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.