Recall language approved against Flint Councilman Eric Mays

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The language for two recall petitions have been approved against Flint City Councilman Eric Mays.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, three recall petition languages were submitted against Mays.

The first petition language submitted was in reference to his suspension, stating, “On July 31, 2023, Eric Mays was suspended from the city of Flint council pursuant to its authority under section 3-103 of the Flint City Chamber.”

Another was submitted in reference to his disorderly conduct conviction. It stated, “Eric Mays was convicted of disorderly conduct in Genesee County District Court on March 10, 2023.”

In April 2022, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs.

According to the Genesee County District Court, a jury found Mays guilty of his disorderly conduct charge, which stemmed from this incident, on March 10. He was sentenced to probation on April 25.

Each petition will need a total of 776 signatures to get them on the ballot for the election.

However, according to Genesee County Clerk Dominique Clemons, he believes only one petitioner may be collecting signatures since both petitions are proposing the same recall.

