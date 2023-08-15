Saginaw Co. mosquitos detected carrying West Nile virus

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The first evidence of West Nile virus (WNV) in Saginaw County has been detected in mosquitos during routine mosquito-borne disease surveillance conducted by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC).

Recent August mosquito testing has noted five positive mosquito collections in Saginaw County from Richland, St. Charles, Spaulding, Swan Creek, and Thomas Townships, the SCMAC said.

The SCMAC said the public threat of West Nile virus infection in Saginaw County is low, but precautions should be taken since mosquito-borne virus activity typically increases in late summer.

The SCMAC offers the following prevention tips against mosquito borne disease:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn

Wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors

Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions Consult a physician before using repellents on infants

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens Repair/replace screens that have tears or other openings Keep doors and windows shut, especially at night

Eliminate all sources of standing water, as they can support mosquito breeding - this includes water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object that may collect water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes



Mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird or mammal host, the SCMAC said.

Human infections are rarely diagnosed, since most infections result in no symptoms, the SCMAC said, adding symptoms include sudden, onset flu-like illness with fever. Severe cases, though rare, may develop neurologic symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis requiring hospitalization.

The SCMAC said it maintains an aggressive control effort throughout the summer and will continue to monitor mosquito-borne viruses through the end of September.

Areas are targeted by the SCMAC that favor mosquito vectors responsible for mosquito-borne disease and will continue with control efforts throughout the county for other mosquito nuisance.

Residents are encouraged to take appropriate measures to avoid mosquitos.

The SCMAC also advises residents to contact the commission’s office at 989-755-5751 if anyone notices a crow or blue jay has been dead for less than 24 hours, as they are valuable for West Nile Virus surveillance since they suffer a high mortality rate from the virus.

For more information, visit SCMAC’s website.

