Saginaw Red Cross volunteers providing aid in Hawaii

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Relief efforts continue in Hawaii as crews continue to work to put out the fire, and mid-Michigan is stepping up to help those more than 4,000 miles away.

“This is very devastating for the time,” said Becky Gaskin, the executive director East Central Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross.

As the death toll continues to rise in Hawaii from the deadliest U.S. Wildfire in more than a century, relief efforts remain ongoing.

“American Red Cross from the very beginning was there and helping with response to that emergency. We have over 250 Red Cross volunteers and staff over in Maui supporting and serving the mission and providing care and comfort,” Gaskin said.

The East Central Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross has three local volunteers that are currently in Maui helping provide aid, and seven others are working remotely.

“And providing and opening case workers and making sure basic needs are met or their medical care is met. So, we have case workers working from Michigan virtually to support Maui,” Gaskin said.

The death toll is now nearly 100 and is expected to continue to rise. With a natural disaster of this magnitude, Gaskin said they need all the help they can get.

“Anyone can volunteer we can find a spot. There’s many positions and you can serve both locally or be prepared to deploy in those larger disasters. And of course, the volunteerisms, you can volunteer your time, or give of your talents and of your treasures in that financial support,” Gaskin said.

Maui County officials said late Monday that the Lahaina fire was 65 percent contained, with hot spots in hard-to-reach places making it difficult to fully contain the blaze. There are no active threats at this time.

If you want to help provide relief, you can visit the American Red Cross website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.