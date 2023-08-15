School districts receive funding to provide healthy school meals

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - Two school districts, one in Genesee County and one in Saginaw County, will be receiving grant funding to provide healthy meals to their students.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement about the new federal grants on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The grants, awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will help small school districts train staff and modernize their kitchen and food preparation spaces to make sure all students have access to nutritious school meals.

The funding totals $175,656. The Bendle Public School District in Burton is receiving $150,000 in funding, and Swan Valley School District in Saginaw is receiving $25,656 in funding.

“Ensuring students have access to healthy food is key to a child’s success in the classroom,” Kildee said. “That’s why I am proud to have secured this funding to help ensure all mid-Michigan students have access to the healthy food they need to grow and learn. In Congress, I will continue to fight to bring federal resources home to our students and their families.”

