School districts receive funding to provide healthy school meals

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - Two school districts, one in Genesee County and one in Saginaw County, will be receiving grant funding to provide healthy meals to their students.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement about the new federal grants on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The grants, awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will help small school districts train staff and modernize their kitchen and food preparation spaces to make sure all students have access to nutritious school meals.

The funding totals $175,656. The Bendle Public School District in Burton is receiving $150,000 in funding, and Swan Valley School District in Saginaw is receiving $25,656 in funding.

“Ensuring students have access to healthy food is key to a child’s success in the classroom,” Kildee said. “That’s why I am proud to have secured this funding to help ensure all mid-Michigan students have access to the healthy food they need to grow and learn. In Congress, I will continue to fight to bring federal resources home to our students and their families.”

Read next:
Bay City Bridge Partners to hold community event for bridge progress
Liberty Bridge toll rates
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Councilman Eric Mays attends meeting after judge reinstates suspension
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

Jet’s Pizza is celebrating its 45th anniversary with deals on its signature pizzas.
Jet’s Pizza celebrates 45th anniversary with deals
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Closure planned for Independence Bridge Wednesday night
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter