Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter

Sheriff Chris Swanson said a Genesee County doctor reported to investigators a man was grooming his teen daughter.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said a Genesee County doctor called investigators to report a man was grooming his teenage daughter.

The doctor noticed the man was fixated on the girl while in church in Oakland County in January, and again a couple of months later.

Swanson said when the man reached out to the girl on social media, investigators were notified right away. They learned the Wayne County man was on a tether.

“This is what I’m talking about. Predators have no boundaries. They will not stop,” Swanson said,

Swanson did not offer any additional information about this case.

