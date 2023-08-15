The sky is the limit for Heritage Hawks’ 2023 football season

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Heritage football team is coming off their first winning season since 2018 and they believe their team’s bond will take them further.

The Hawks finished last season with a 7-3 overall record, with only two of those losses coming to conference opponents Lapeer and the SVL Red champions Davison.

Since last year, the guys feel they’ve built an even stronger bond as a team.

After their practice, each of the four captains spoke in front of their teammates about why they love the game of football. Things got emotional, especially for senior Ty Robertson.

With how close this team has gotten since last year, the Hawks believe the sky is the limit for their 2023 season.

“We had a talk all together about how we need to build our team chemistry up and we’ve really been doing that since then,” said Ethan Mason, Heritage senior and quarterback. “It makes it easy to play with these guys, talk to them, go to them if you need anything and trust them with anything. It’s a good group we’ve got.”

Heritage football’s Head Coach Justin Thelen shared his thoughts on the team’s bond.

“We talked at the end there just about this, week one is a grind and you really see what guys are made of as they start to fatigue and we feel like guys really grew closer together,” Thelen said. “We saw the leadership being pulled out of not only our four captains, but a lot of other guys as well. We feel they’re an extremely close knit group.”

