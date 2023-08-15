The sky is the limit for Heritage Hawks’ 2023 football season

The Heritage football team is coming off their first winning season since 2018 and they believe their team’s bond will take them further.
By Mark Pearson and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Heritage football team is coming off their first winning season since 2018 and they believe their team’s bond will take them further.

The Hawks finished last season with a 7-3 overall record, with only two of those losses coming to conference opponents Lapeer and the SVL Red champions Davison.

Since last year, the guys feel they’ve built an even stronger bond as a team.

After their practice, each of the four captains spoke in front of their teammates about why they love the game of football. Things got emotional, especially for senior Ty Robertson.

With how close this team has gotten since last year, the Hawks believe the sky is the limit for their 2023 season.

“We had a talk all together about how we need to build our team chemistry up and we’ve really been doing that since then,” said Ethan Mason, Heritage senior and quarterback. “It makes it easy to play with these guys, talk to them, go to them if you need anything and trust them with anything. It’s a good group we’ve got.”

Heritage football’s Head Coach Justin Thelen shared his thoughts on the team’s bond.

“We talked at the end there just about this, week one is a grind and you really see what guys are made of as they start to fatigue and we feel like guys really grew closer together,” Thelen said. “We saw the leadership being pulled out of not only our four captains, but a lot of other guys as well. We feel they’re an extremely close knit group.”

Read next:
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer
Generic police lights
Expert shares home protection tips for flooding, water damage
All of the rain the past couple of days, and throughout the summer, has caused flooding and...
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Wynter Cole Smith

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

The Heritage football team is coming off their first winning season since 2018 and they believe...
The sky is the limit for Heritage Hawks’ 2023 football season
Friday Night Lights
High school football rankings and schedules
Freeland Falcons conditioning, prepping for upcoming football season
Freeland Falcons conditioning, prepping for upcoming football season
The Flint City Bucks will welcome six local high school soccer teams to Atwood Stadium.
Flint City Bucks to host soccer showcase for local high schools