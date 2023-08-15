Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crashed at the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) Tuesday morning.

The small cargo feeder plane departed from the runway at around 8 a.m. on Aug. 15, became airborne briefly and then crashed near the cargo ramp.

Officials said the pilot, the only passenger in the plane, was able to walk about without injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Capital Region International Airport said a possible cause of the plane crash was due to weather conditions.

According to officials, the airport is open and there has been no impact on any other aircraft operations.

“We are grateful that the pilot walked away from the plane without injuries,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “We applaud our LAN emergency response team and our mutual aid partners in response to the aircraft accident.”

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Grand Rapids will be on-site to investigate the crash.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.