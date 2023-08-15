Soggy start Tuesday, but conditions improve in the afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Plenty of rain continues to move through Mid-Michigan as a low pressure system spins just to the south of the lower peninsula. Totals have already exceeded 1″ in spots across our area, with at least another 0.25″ expected to be added this morning.

If you’re waiting for the rain to leave in order to head back outside or attend Bricks Flicks this evening, there is light at the end of the tunnel! Showers will be winding down in the early afternoon with skies also clearing.

Today

Track the rain as you head out the door with our Interactive Radar! We will have this rain around for the bus stops in Flint and Vassar this morning, but as the low pulls away to our south we’ll see an improvement for the afternoon trip home from school. Even by noon a lot of the rain coverage will be starting to break up, along with lighter showers. By 3 to 4 PM is where we see almost all showers ending in their entirety.

By noon Tuesday the showers will continue to wind down. (WNEM)

Highs today will be cooler as a result of the clouds, rain, and wind, with most only checking in around the lower to middle 60s. Something that’s uncommon is that our northern counties will actually be the warmest today near 75 degrees, while our southern counties only reach up to around 71 degrees. The wind will continue from the northeast today with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday will see highs in the lower to middle 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

As skies clear through the evening, they’ll eventually become completely clear with lows falling to 53 degrees. That setup, paired with a calm wind and the fresh rain, will lead to foggy conditions to develop.

Wednesday morning will see some fog settling in. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Those foggy conditions will be around anywhere south of the Tri-Cities and may cause traffic to slow temporarily through the morning. Fortunately, full sunshine will help to burn of the fog quickly. Plenty of sun will still be in store the rest of Wednesday with highs up to 80 degrees. There will also be a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will reach right up to around 80. (WNEM)

Thursday

Just a quick note on Thursday, a cold front is looking very likely which will bring passing rain and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather as this front moves through so we could see some isolated severe-level wind gusts, however this is going to be highly dependent upon the timing of the cold front. Currently, the front will move through in the early-mid afternoon which does lend to some storm potential, but if it speeds up and the front arrives closer to noon, especially in the morning, then severe weather chances will decrease drastically.

Thursday could potentially see a couple of severe-level wind gusts. (WNEM)

The weekend is still in awesome shape, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

