Suicide prevention program comes to Genesee Co. schools

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Health System (GHS) and Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) are partnering to bring a suicide prevention program to local school districts.

The Hope Squad, a two-day peer-to-peer suicide prevention training program, will be training school advisors on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at the GISD on 2413 W. Maple Ave.

The advisors will then teach students to become ambassadors so they can work with classmates who are having mental health struggles.

“Our goal at GHS is to continue to find ways to educate and support our community with mental health resources while reducing barriers,” said Carrie Chanter, GHS director of prevention, health and wellness. “Integrating mental health programs like Hope Squad in the schools is one significant way to help reduce suicide attempts and meet the needs of school staff and students as they start a new school year.”

Hope Squad members are nominated by their classmates. The program reduces youth suicide through education, training, and peer intervention.

“Supporting student mental health remains a high priority for all Genesee County School Districts,” GISD Superintendent Steven Tunnicliff said. “We are excited to be partnering with Genesee County’s public schools and Genesee Health System to bring Hope Squad and additional mental health services to our schools. We are grateful for the partnership, resources, and support that GHS has provided to help address the mental health needs of our students across the county.”

The partnership with GHS and GISD is part of a countywide initiative to raise awareness of mental health and youth suicide prevention resources with the goal of educating advisors and students on how to recognize suicide warning signs and offer the right resources.

“We look forward to checking in with the school districts throughout the year to offer additional support with hopes that more districts will participate,” Chanter said.

For questions, please contact GHS Communications at GHScommunications@genhs.org.

