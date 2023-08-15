Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant

(NO AUDIO) Aerial video shows a fire at a Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant in May 2023. (Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is suing Shell and is seeking more than $1 million, alleging a fire at the oil giant’s Houston-area petrochemical plant damaged the environment.

The May 5 fire at the plant in the suburb of Deer Park resulted in nine workers being treated at and released from a hospital.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 7 in Travis County by the Texas attorney general’s office, alleges air and water contamination and violations of state laws at the plant, including those of the Clean Air Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act and the Water Code.

A Shell spokesperson said the company is aware of the lawsuit but does not comment on pending litigation.

“The Deer Park chemicals facility remains in a recovery phase as we continue to investigate the cause of the fire and rebuild the damaged portion of the plant,” spokesperson Natalie Gunnell said.

The lawsuit contends that heavy black smoke contaminated the environment and that millions of gallons of water used to cool the areas and extinguish the flames were later discharged unlawfully into a lake, a stormwater pond and a wastewater treatment facility, making its way into the Houston Ship Channel.

“This is a lawsuit to enforce Texas laws enacted to safeguard the state’s air resources, human health and the environment against pollution and to protect the quality of water in the state,” it said.

The fire started during routine maintenance work when oils and gases ignited, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
FILE - Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina...
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in US for first time, officials warn
Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty