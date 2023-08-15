Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We are wet and damp to start our Tuesday but that’s not going to slow us down from giving you the five things you need to know today.

1. The Flint City Council met Monday night without Councilman Eric Mays. A judge re-instated Mays’ council-imposed suspension. That did not stop Mays from attending. During public comment, Mays vowed to fight the decision of the court and council.

2. Central Michigan University Police report a death of an individual at graduate housing on Monday, Aug. 15. Initial signs suggest the person suffered an undetermined medical condition. Police have not released their identity. Support services will be available at CMU.

3. It’s been about two months since tolls starting on Liberty Bridge in Bay City. If you have questions or concerns, Bay City Bridge Partners wants to answer them. There is a meeting about tolls and construction on Independence Bridge. It’s at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4. It’s the week classic car have been waiting for. Today is day two of Main Event Week for Back to the Bricks. Rolling cruises are Wednesday and Thursday. Organizers told TV5 this could be the festival’s biggest year ever. Today, check out Bricks Flicks at the U.S. 23 drive-in theater.

5. A new training program through Genesee Health System and the Genesee Intermediate School District starts today. They are bringing The Hope Squad to local school districts. It’s part of a county-wide initiative funded by the Genesee County Community Mental Health Millage to raise awareness for mental health and youth suicide prevention.

