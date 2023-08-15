UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly

DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a statement Tuesday that talks are moving slowly and have yet to get to wages and other economic issues.

The union's contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

The union did not name a target company for a strike in its Tuesday statement. Fain is scheduled to hold a Facebook Live meeting with workers later Tuesday.

Strike authorization votes are a routine part of contract talks and are often overwhelmingly approved.

Messages were left seeking comment from all three automakers.