Whitmer announces more funding for foster parents

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an increase in funding for foster parents on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“The bipartisan budget I signed a few weeks ago will put more money in the pockets of foster parents so they can pay the bills and put food on the table while caring for their foster kids,” Whitmer said. “Foster families work hard to care for their children and we must have their backs. The budget boosts the resources they receive so we can keep children safe and healthy.”

It is part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ effort to address the foster parent shortage in the state and provide support for foster youth with behavioral health needs.

“Right now, about two-thirds of foster parents quit fostering within one to two years, a fact that places new stress on a system that already badly needs more loving, caring foster parents,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Through providing more money to foster parents while also giving them a break, we continue to do everything in our power to make Michigan the safest place in America to raise kids and nurture families.”

The new program will have an annual budget of $10 million for respite care providers so foster parents don’t have to use their daily board and care rate to go toward the cost, the state said.

“Unfortunately, money and time are, too often, the biggest barriers to loving and caring families welcoming children into their homes. This funding increase and respite care program address both of those issues,” said Lara Bouse, executive director of Fostering Forward Michigan, a coalition that represents foster, kinship and adoptive parents in the state. “Foster parents are heroic, and right now, we simply don’t have enough people willing to change lives with this commitment. We are so grateful to the state legislature and governor for supporting the MDHHS’s goals of keeping kids safe and keeping families together.”

