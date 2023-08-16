Back to the Bricks continues with movie at drive-in

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Back to the Bricks “Brick Flicks” event took place in Munday Township Tuesday evening.

It was a slow start to the annual Back to the Bricks event at the US-23 drive-in on Fenton Road when the gates opened on Aug. 15.

The rain moved out, the cars were toweled off and roared in to see the 1968 action film “Bullitt” on the big screen.

The event was really all about the cars like the “Eleanor” tribute vehicle from Vanguard Motor Sales.

“This car, even though it appears to be a ‘67 Mustang, is a brand-new car with a Coyote engine underneath, five-speed transmission, all Cal Trax suspension, disc brakes, like a brand-new Mustang in old school skin,” said J.D. Long, with Vanguard Motor Sales.

The main event week for Back to the Bricks continues Wednesday, Aug. 16 with the Rolling Cruise kicking off at 4 p.m., with classic cars cruising down Saginaw Street from Grand Blanc to downtown Flint.

