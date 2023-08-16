Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions; some residents still dissatisfied

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As changes and closures continue surrounding Bay City’s bridges, Bay City Bridge Partners opened up for questions from members of the community.

“We heard you, and this is one of the reasons why we’re coming into the community to present these community connections,” said one representative from Bay City Bridge Partners.

Bay City Bridge Partners updated residents on Liberty Bridge Tolling and Construction on Independence Bridge while also answering residents’ questions, but not to the satisfaction of Tom Jablonski, a business owner who often travels across the Liberty Bridge.

“They’re trying to sugarcoat what they’re saying here,” he said.

Jablonski came to the meeting to ask about tolling discounts for business owners.

“If you’re a contractor, if you have a business vehicle, you get no discounts. You can’t prepay for anything. You’re paying $8 every time you cross the bridge, both directions,” he said.

Jablonski said it’s impossible to run a business or be a resident with the cost of the tolls.

However, Terry Fitzpatrick, a resident of Portsmouth Township, said tolling is a necessity that residents will have to get used to.

“I do have a transponder. We haven’t gone across the bridge yet. We live in the south end of Bay City so we’ve been using Lafayette Bridge but we’re just seeing how this develops,” Fitzpatrick said.

Jablonski said he believes tolling will have a negative impact on the future of Bay City.

“Two years from now, when you’re traveling to Bay City, you’re never gonna want to come back. It’s just...Business or not,” he said.

Bay City Bridge Partners currently offers a $15 per month unlimited option for tolling but it is currently only available for individual accounts, providing 30 days of unlimited class one trips on the Liberty and Independence Bridges.

As a reminder to residents, Bay City’s Independence Bridge will close for two hours Wednesday night, Aug. 16 so construction crews can safely remove materials. The closure runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

