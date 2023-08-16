Dow Event Center adopts clear bag and cashless policy

By Blake Keller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Dow Event Center will adopt a clear bag and cashless policy, starting Sept. 1, according to the indoor arena.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at all points of purchase, including parking.

Beginning September 1, The Dow Event Center will adopt a clear bag policy and go cashless for all events.(Dow Event Center)

No bags, backpacks or purses, other than what’s required for medical or parenting needs, will be permitted. Small clear clutches should be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ x 2″ and clear, one-gallon bags will be permitted, according to the Dow Event Center.

Bags needed for medical reasons will need to be screened by security. If you have a bag that needs to be screened, you should enter through the main entrance of the Dow Event Center.

