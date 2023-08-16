Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze

FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under...
FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under evacuation areas, including a remote area near the tiny community of Hamburg.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBURG, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm raced through national forest land near California’s border with Oregon, prompting evacuations in the rural area.

The blaze in Siskiyou County, dubbed the Head Fire, was one of at least 19 fires — most of them tiny — that erupted in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms rolling through the area brought lightning and downdrafts that drove the flames through timber and rural lands. Estimates late Tuesday placed the fire at 4.7 to 6.3 square miles (12.2 to 16.2 square kilometers) in size.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued, forest supervisor Rachel Smith said in a statement on Facebook.

“If you are in this area, please get out immediately,” she said.

In the space of a few hours, the blaze had grown and spot fires from the main blaze jumped the Klamath River, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Happy Camp Division of the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District has 11 total confirmed fires, ranging in size up to 50 acres (20 hectares), Smith said.

“Weather conditions are driving active fire behavior on some fires, notably the Elliott, Malone, and Titus Fires,” she added.

There weren’t any immediate reports of injuries or homes burned Tuesday night. However, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for several areas, including one south of Hamburg, a riverside community of around 100 people.

State Route 96 also was closed.

The Head Fire was burning near the site of the McKinney Fire, which began on July 29 of last year. That fire started in the Klamath National Forest and exploded in size when a thunderstorm created winds up to 50 mph (80 kph). It reduced much of Klamath River, a scenic community of about 200 people, to ash and killed four people, including two who may have been trying to flee the flames. Their bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home.

A slew of other lightning-caused fires were reported Tuesday in Northern California, including in Mendocino County, Shasta-Trinity National Forest and the Tahoe area, although most were small and quickly contained, fire officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion

Latest News

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain
Officials said this is the first step to achieving affordable access to energy in Michigan.
Lawmakers want input over frequent power outages across Michigan
FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and...
Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish
This training will involve firefighting which may produce visible smoke in the area.
See more smoke in the air in Midland? Dow is holding employee training
MSU Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at university athletic events