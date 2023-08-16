Flint school students adjust to new safety protocols

It’s two weeks into the new school year for Flint Public Schools with the district’s new safety protocols in place.
By Trae Harris and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Students and teachers are two weeks into the new school year at Flint Public Schools with the district’s new safety protocols in place.

“We have decided to do all that we can to prevent any contraband or any weapons of any kind coming into the building,” said Kevelin Jones, Flint Community School District’s superintendent .

If you have a kid in the Flint Community School District, you’ve seen kids with and without their clear backpacks. This is a part of new security protocols the district has put into place to stop issues of students bringing in weapons and other inappropriate items.

“Pocket knives, we’ve had scholars [...] we’ve had some guns that were broken apart come in, in bookbags, some soft air-pistols. And just, you know, they never made it past the metal detectors but we can’t spend our entire day working at a metal detector.”

Metal detectors can now be found at all buildings in the district this year, and starting in September, schools in the district will use a new sign-in system for visitors which will require a proper ID to be presented and verified to get access into the schools.

“This is helping us get the school day started, this is helping us keep scholars safe, and parents will be able to trust what we’re doing. So, we’re happy about it,” Jones said.

A new adjustment to the clear backpack rule: kids in kindergarten through sixth grade will be the only ones in the district to get to wear clear backpacks, while kids in seventh grade and up won’t get to have backpacks at all.

“Seventh through 12th, they’re used to that. We started it last year and we’re just continuing it this year,” Jones explained. “They came on the first day, no backpacks.”

And the district will be supplying the clear backpacks to students at no extra cost to families.

“We use our at-risk dollars, our grant funds, to support a lot of that because this is something that scholars need to be successful,” Jones said.

Moving forward into the school year, Jones said he sees this school year going much more smoothly than their last.

“We’re excited about the come up in Flint Community Schools. We’re going to continue to utilize our ARPA dollars in that space and ensure that we’re doing what’s best for our scholars,” he said.

Besides the new safety protocols, renovations are being planned at Brownell Stem Academy and Holmes Stem Middle School Academy. There are also plans for a new auditorium at Potter Elementary School.

Read next:
Police: Teen shot, in critical condition
Generic police lights
Sen. Peters talks Lafayette Bridge funding on motorcycle tour
Sen. Gary Peters 2023 Motorcycle Tour
Motor City Comic Con tickets on sale, first celebrity guest announced
Actor and comedian Chris Parnell
New program allows Saginaw Co. students to attend art museum for free
Saginaw County student visits art museum for the first time with free membership card.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Generic police lights
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

Latest News

McLaren Bay Region healthcare workers rally amid contract negotiations.
McLaren Bay Region nurses rally for better pay, working conditions
Healthcare workers at a local hospital are looking for better nurse-to-patient ratios while...
McLaren Bay Region nurses rally for better pay, working conditions
The Michigan State Police is looking for recruits.
State police hold hiring fair
Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.
Mid-Michigan Head Start programs receive federal funding
Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.
Mid-Michigan Head Start programs receive federal funding