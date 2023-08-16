Foggy for some Wednesday morning, rain & t-storms Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With clear skies this morning after all of the fresh rain to start the week, fog is settling in. We have seen the heavier pockets of fog more varied/scattered around the area this morning, but know if you are seeing it you may need an extra couple of minutes for your morning drive.

Once the fog clears we have much drier weather in store today before that next round of rain on Thursday. After that rain, Friday and the weekend look great! Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

The fog that’s settling in will affect the first day bus stops for Akron-Fairgrove schools. With plenty of sunshine outside of the fog, it will be able to burn off through the mid-morning. By 10 AM nearly all of the fog will be gone. This will lead to plenty of sunshine through midday before high clouds/cirrus debris move in from the northwest (which is ahead of Thursday’s rain/storm chance).

Most fog has been downwind of the Saginaw Bay this morning. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 80 degrees with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph. This will be the warmest day of the week and we couldn’t ask for better weather for the first day of the rolling cruise for Back to the Bricks!

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. (WNEM)

Tonight

Increasing cloud coverage will continue through the overnight with the aforementioned high clouds that will start to appear later on Wednesday. Dry weather still holds through the night though with a low of 62 degrees. The wind will be southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday

The cold front is set to arrive in the early afternoon on Thursday, likely around 2 PM to 3 PM. Ahead of this, there will be rain and thunderstorm development for the morning and midday hours. This rain will be in Houghton Lake around 8 AM, then into the Tri-Cities at 10 AM, then Flint around 11 AM. We will eventually see that clear the southeastern Thumb by 1 PM to 2 PM.

We'll see the first round of rain and storms mostly in the late-morning. (WNEM)

There will be a few more isolated storms that will re-develop directly behind that and right along the cold front moving in. These storms will be isolated in coverage and be around from roughly 3 PM to 8 PM. Behind those, we dry out into the overnight with clearing skies.

These isolated storms could bring severe weather. (WNEM)

The severe weather threat is unchanged for Thursday as it is still an isolated risk, however with the most recent data this morning we can parse this severe threat into two main parts/timeframes. The first timeframe with rain in the late-morning ahead of the front will hold a damaging straight-line wind threat with gusts up to 60 mph. This line of rain and storms will move in quickly, so when you see skies get dark make sure you head inside! The second timeframe of the more isolated storms in the afternoon carry both a damaging wind threat but also a hail threat where hailstones could reach 1″ in diameter.

Thursday will have two primary windows for severe weather. (WNEM)

Rain totals will be a widespread 0.5″ to 1″ so this will lead to a flash flooding concern, more with the morning round of rain and storms but also because the ground is so saturated given the earlier rain this week. If you have a basement more prone to leaks, make sure your sump pump clicks on properly!

Thursday sees another soaking rain. (WNEM)

Fortunately, tomorrow will never be all too warm where much of the day is spent in the 60s. This will help to mitigate the chance of seeing extremely strong severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will then only make their way into the lower 70s just briefly after the morning rain ends, but before the isolated afternoon storms pop up. In general, it will also be a breezy day with a southwest wind from 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The wind turns northwest behind the cold front.

Thursday will briefly see highs in the lower 70s. (WNEM)

